Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 16:30 Hits: 3

All adults in France will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine starting on Monday. But doctors warn that the country’s vaccination efforts could slow down significantly by this summer after all those willing to be vaccinated have done so – leaving just vaccine sceptics and people with limited access to healthcare. The French Academy of Medicine is now pushing for mandatory vaccination – but the French government has so far remained steadfast in its refusal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210530-covid-19-france-fears-a-summertime-vaccination-plateau-due-to-anti-vax-sentiment