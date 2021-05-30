The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Covid-19: France fears a summertime vaccination plateau due to anti-vax sentiment

Covid-19: France fears a summertime vaccination plateau due to anti-vax sentiment All adults in France will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine starting on Monday. But doctors warn that the country’s vaccination efforts could slow down significantly by this summer after all those willing to be vaccinated have done so – leaving just vaccine sceptics and people with limited access to healthcare. The French Academy of Medicine is now pushing for mandatory vaccination – but the French government has so far remained steadfast in its refusal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210530-covid-19-france-fears-a-summertime-vaccination-plateau-due-to-anti-vax-sentiment

