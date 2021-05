Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 00:51 Hits: 1

California will offer US$116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get COVID-19 vaccinations before JunĀ 15, the latest - and most lucrative - incentive by USĀ states desperate to persuade laggards and vaccine-sceptics to get the injection.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/get-vaccinated--win-cash-as-california-offers-us-116-5-million-in-prizes-14901050