The US customs agency announced Friday it would block imports of products from China's Dalian Ocean Fishing Co for alleged use of forced labor and abuse of workers on its tuna vessels.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-blocks-imports-from-chinese-fishing-firm-dalian-ocean-14907458