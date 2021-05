Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 00:21 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: USÂ Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday (May 28) the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and Washington wants to make sure it takes action to help India with its coronavirus crisis. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-india-us-blinken-jaishankar-united-quad-14907606