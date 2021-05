Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 10:53 Hits: 0

Chinese fans of the popular sitcom Friends were furious after censors cut guest stars Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Korean boy band BTS from the much-awaited reunion episode.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/friends-reunion-china-cuts-bts-justin-bieber-lady-gaga-14910140