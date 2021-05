Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 12:58 Hits: 0

Indonesia has released an Iranian tanker and a Panamanian vessel that were both seized at the beginning of the year on suspicion of carrying out illegal oil transfers, officials said on Saturday (May 29).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-releases-iranian-panamanian-tankers-14910622