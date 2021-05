Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 16:30 Hits: 3

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo and right-wing opponent Keiko Fujimori are neck-and-neck in the polls just one week ahead of the Andean copper-producing country's polarized presidential election on June 6.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/peru-election-race-tightens-a-week-before-polarized-vote-14915970