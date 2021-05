Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 21:27 Hits: 0

Conor Friedersdorf and Issac Bailey are on opposite ends of the political spectrum. They clash on Twitter. We brought them together to talk.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0528/When-a-Twitter-war-gets-respectful?icid=rss