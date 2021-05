Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 09:55 Hits: 0

Local media outlets exhausted by pandemic-induced financial stresses may fall under the control of oligarchs or repressive governments that strip them of their independence. Six steps can help to prevent this outcome and put smaller news organizations on a sound long-term footing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/six-ways-to-save-small-independent-media-by-michael-mirny-2021-05