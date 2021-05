Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 05:25 Hits: 6

President Emmanuel Macron warned in comments published Sunday that France will pull its troops out of Mali if it lurches towards radical Islamism following the second coup in nine months.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210530-macron-says-france-will-withdraw-troops-from-mali-if-country-turns-to-radical-islamism