Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 14:09 Hits: 0

The outgoing European Union high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina has expressed regret that the international community "changed gears too quickly" in that Balkan state but expressed hope that a new German-led diplomatic offensive could soon help draw attention to Bosnia's plight.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnia-inzko-diplomatic-offensive/31280087.html