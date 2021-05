Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 0

Senior male Turkmen officials and managers of major private companies have been ordered to shave their heads and wear a traditional Turkmen skullcap as signs of mourning following the death last month of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's father.

