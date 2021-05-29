'Inside Job?': Republican strategist explains how GOP's vote against the Jan. 6 commission really looks

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 18:50 Hits: 0

One Republican strategist has a relatively different take on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. While an overwhelming number of Americans have blamed former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection, one strategist actually views the entire ordeal as an "inside job."

On Friday, May 28, Rick Wilson appeared on The Dean Obeidallah Show where he expressed frustration over House and Senate Republicans' failure to support the establishment of the Jan. 6 commission. where he expressed frustration over House and Senate Republicans' failure to support the establishment of the Jan. 6 commission. While the commission would have opened the door for a thorough investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Republican lawmakers managed to block the effort by way of the filibuster.

According to the longtime Republican, the lawmakers' efforts appear to be relative to an "inside job." When asked how Democratic lawmakers should move forward politically, Wilson laid out his arguments.

"Democrats need to portray every single Republican who, the 147 who voted that day after the attack to certify Trump, and the ones since then except for the 35 that voted in favor of the commission, they need to be treated now as co-conspirators," Wilson said.

He added, "Democrats need to harden their message. They cannot treat these people as, they are not colleagues anymore. They consider the Democrats to be political enemies who must be destroyed."

Wilson went on to offer critical remarks about the Republican caucus.

He continued, "So it is important to put this horrible day, which the American people by and large absolutely were horrified by, squarely on the Republican caucus. Because the Republican caucus is comprised of people who supported it, who encouraged it, who were part of it, whose staff members were encouraging it and were part of it.

He also stressed the importance of making it clear that Republicans were not only complicit in former President Donald Trump

"It was an inside job, and we need to make sure that that message gets out to voters, because as much as people live in their ideological silos, even most Republicans don't want to violently overthrow the US government for an election that doesn't go their way," Wilson said, "Not a big majority, but a small majority at least."

