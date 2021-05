Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 15:18 Hits: 1

Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the second time following victory over tournament favorites Manchester City. Germany’s Kai Havertz scored the only goal of an absorbing game in Porto.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/champions-league-kai-havertz-scores-winner-as-chelsea-wins-europe-s-top-prize/a-57712756?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf