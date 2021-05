Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 06:04 Hits: 4

As the Colombian military is deployed to quell an ongoing anti-government protest movement, Human Rights Watch told DW that security forces have a "poor record" on the judicious use of force.

