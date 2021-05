Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 06:28 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: After Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said called for Parliament to reconvene, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun broke his silence, saying that many critics of the ongoing Emergency were selective in their defence of the Constitution to gain political mileage. Read full story

