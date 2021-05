Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 14:25 Hits: 3

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's husband was arrested one year ago, now she has called for a global day of solidarity. She also highlighted the plight of detained blogger Raman Pratasevich.

