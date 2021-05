Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 16:06 Hits: 3

Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K., the Vietnamese health minister said Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210529-vietnam-discovers-new-covid-19-strain-hybrid-of-indian-and-british-variants