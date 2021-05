Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 13:39 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will move ahead with a second $500 million loan to Belarus next month, following talks between the two countries' leaders amid uproar in the West over the grounding of a passenger jet in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/29/talks-between-russian-belarusian-leaders-continue-into-second-day---tass