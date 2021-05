Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 14:10 Hits: 3

KULAI: A three-year-old girl and her one-year-old sister, who were found wandering around on their own in the middle of the night, have safely been returned to their family thanks to concerned passers-by and the police. Read full story

