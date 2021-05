Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 16:05 Hits: 3

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement issued video footage on Saturday purportedly of an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines in which Houthi-run media said Saudi soldiers were captured and killed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/30/yemen039s-houthis-say-they-have-attacked-saudi-border-frontline