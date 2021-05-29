Here's why it's finally time to talk about Caitlyn Jenner's run for governor

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 15:00 Hits: 3

Appearing on Fox News, Republican Caitlyn Jenner stated that if elected governor of California, she would aim to put together a statewide “commission” that would be responsible for evaluating trans girls and deciding if they are essentially trans “enough” to participate in girls’ sports teams, as reported by LGBTQ Nation. “I would put together a commission,” Jenner explained to Fox News hosts. “And trans women—who are truly trans—who at a very young age, you know, started proper medical treatment, they’ve grown up as girls, of course, they should be able to compete in girls’ sports.”

What’s her deal, and why is her idea of a “commission” so problematic? We can break it all down below, but perhaps the most important context is to remember that trans people are facing an absolute onslaught of hateful legislation across the nation, ranging from girls’ sports and being able to update birth certificates to being able to access gender-affirming, age-appropriate medical care. Some of this legislation has fizzled out in committees, but some of it has actually been signed into law. We should absolutely be centering the voices of openly trans people in all of these discussions—and that’s part of why it’s so incredibly frustrating and exhausting to hear the positions Jenner, an openly trans woman herself, has taken.

Jenner stated that high schools don’t have “guide rules” or consistent regulations about trans athletes while (correctly) pointing out that trans women are allowed to participate in NCAA and Olympic games. Jenner also pointed out that trans girls participating in sports are actually a “small issue”—she guessed there are probably just 30 openly trans high school athletes in the entire state of California. As we know here at Daily Kos, the reality is that this issue is gaining traction among Republicans for only two reasons: One, the GOP wants a distraction from failures during the coronavirus pandemic; and two, Republicans will use any means necessary to ostracize and harm LGBTQ people.

In speaking to Fox, Jenner referred to trans girls who have not received gender-affirming medical care, like puberty blockers, as “some guy,” which is deeply horrifying. First of all, trans folks—including trans youth—are trans. Regardless of medical intervention, social affirmation, or how “out” they are, trans people are trans. There is no criteria or checklist to be “trans enough.” Jenner, however, suggested that in terms of playing sports, “Some guy who hasn’t done any therapy, who hasn’t done anything, there has to be a review board.”

Mind you, even trans youth who want gender-affirming medical care like hormonal therapy can’t always access it. Sometimes it’s an issue of cost, sometimes it’s an issue of finding a health provider in their area who is equipped (or willing) to provide it. Sometimes minors aren’t out to their parents, or they are but their parents aren’t supportive. And not everyone wants these treatments, either, or wants them at a certain age or period in their life. That doesn’t mean they aren’t trans. A trans girl who hasn’t received any gender-affirming treatment is still a girl, not “some guy.”

Moreover, Jenner’s own party is filled to the brim with state lawmakers trying to make it impossible for transgender youth to access precisely the sort of care Jenner is suggesting should be a requirement for trans girls to play girls’ sports. As Daily Kos has covered, a number of states are pushing bills that would bar trans youth from receiving gender-affirming medical care—and make it a felony for physicians to provide it to minors. So trans youth can’t win, and it’s not fair or okay for rights and access to vary between states. Some families, as we’re seeing in Arkansas, for example, are now contemplating moving over such hateful legislation.

Deciding whether or not to cover Jenner’s campaign is difficult. On the one hand, not giving people media coverage can help keep their terrible, harmful ideas out of the general circuit of conversation. On the other hand, Jenner already has an enormous platform and people are already talking about what she has to say. The danger, of course, is that people may lean into her words in hope that because she herself is an openly trans woman, her ultimately harmful ideas are justifiable or the “right” approach.

Ultimately, this dynamic isn't unique to the LGBTQ community. There are marginalized people from all communities who grab some power and attention from conservatives by essentially arguing against their own interests—or, perhaps, they personally are privileged enough to feel separate or protected from the consequences of the exclusionary, discriminatory policies they and their party preach. Unfortunately, though, many people are eager to latch onto a marginalized person’s support of discriminatory legislation or policy as “proof” or evidence that the idea is actually just fine. It’s frustrating and disappointing, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen it, and sadly, likely won’t be the last.

