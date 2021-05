Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 09:57 Hits: 6

The rare fungal disease mucormycosis has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 12,000 in India as the country’s health system continues to grapple with Covid-19. A surgeon at a Delhi hospital told FRANCE 24 that the disease, also known as ‘black fungus’, can infect people who have been treated with oxygen for the coronavirus.

