The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Green light to launch another insurrection': Americans scorch the GOP for killing the 1/6 commission

Category: World Hits: 3

'Green light to launch another insurrection': Americans scorch the GOP for killing the 1/6 commission

Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the January 6 U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.

Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss offered up a dire prediction:

Former Chief of Staff to CIA Director Michael Hayden. Larry Pfeiffer is a national security veteran of over three decades:

Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM host of the Signorile Show, summed up what many are saying:

Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today's immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.






image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/jan-6-commission/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version