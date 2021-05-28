'Green light to launch another insurrection': Americans scorch the GOP for killing the 1/6 commission

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:59 Hits: 3

Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the January 6 U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.

6 GOP Senators voted in support of the motion: Cassidy* Collins* Murkowski* Portman Romney* Sasse* *Voted to con… https://t.co/XcR7IfReqc 1622218629.0

Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss offered up a dire prediction:

Republicans just gave Trump the green light to launch another insurrection. 1622218961.0

Former Chief of Staff to CIA Director Michael Hayden. Larry Pfeiffer is a national security veteran of over three decades:

46. Let’s not forget the 11 without the balls to even show up to vote. https://t.co/OdYjxB86fI 1622221011.0

Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM host of the Signorile Show, summed up what many are saying:

GOP is the the party that stands up for the traitors who attacked the Capitol — and turns away the mother of a dead… https://t.co/xC3ogVQRi4 1622219056.0

Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today's immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.

It’s the filibuster or democracy. 1622219410.0





Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after Republicans block a vote on the Jan. 6 commission: “This vote ha… https://t.co/VNYEpOWxly 1622219663.0





Today is one of the most shameful days in the history of the United States Senate. Enough already. The Republican P… https://t.co/HwTQI9KWWN 1622219463.0





End the f***ing filibuster. 1622219276.0





Senate Republicans blocked the 1/6 Commission. They don't want to be exposed as the co-conspirators they are. So mu… https://t.co/fTJLF5dPnY 1622219242.0





@gtconway3d It’s like the old saying goes, you lie with malevolent, sociopathic dogs, you get up with no votes on i… https://t.co/LXMijObz2p 1622219708.0

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/jan-6-commission/