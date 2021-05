Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 09:14 Hits: 10

Vietnam has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which has characteristics of both the Indian and UK variants. Meanwhile, Germany has pledged investments to help Africa get more vaccines. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-vietnam-detects-new-hybrid-variant-amid-covid-surge/a-57710642?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf