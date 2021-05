Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 09:25 Hits: 12

PETALING JAYA: The number of daily Covid-19 cases could reach 13,000 infections a day by mid-June if the infectivity rate – known as the R-naught (R0) – remains above 1.2 due to non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/29/covid-19-daily-cases-could-reach-13000-if-sop-non-compliance-continues