Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 06:55 Hits: 11

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for a global day of solidarity on May 29 to support Belarusians in their struggle for democracy.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-tsikhanouskaya-global-rally/31279699.html