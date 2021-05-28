Justice Stephen Breyer urged to 'quit' after absurd political pundit analysis of Republicans

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 22:23 Hits: 4

Justice Stephen Breyer, who has faced calls to retire, was harshly ridiculed on Friday for comments he made while teaching a class at the National Constitution Center.

Steven Mazie, a Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist, noted Breyer's views on working with Republicans.

"If you need Republican support, talk to them. 'My friend, what do you think?' Get them talking and they'll eventua… https://t.co/60TojCrm93 1622221938.0

Breyer was blasted for being "delusional" about Republicans.

Breyer: “My friend, what do you think?” Republican: “I’m so glad you asked. The world is ruled by a pedophilic cab… https://t.co/beFhNJIkm2 1622223523.0





Stephen Breyer said this on the same day Republicans filibustered an investigation into a white terrorist attack on… https://t.co/ZjrKnFonEr 1622225552.0





these people are not equipped to live in the modern world. but it doesn't matter; they don't have to, only we do https://t.co/i9QtR9zmFM 1622231376.0





It appears Stephen Breyer is suffering from pundit brain syndrome. https://t.co/smiA1I9vT0 1622227072.0





"If you need to work with Republicans, just talk to them!" https://t.co/L4B19IC1va 1622222799.0





Breyer might’ve turned on the TV real quick before saying this. https://t.co/ixrzHaQdsP 1622223929.0





I mean, just put me out of my misery. https://t.co/YnsIVED9ll 1622234055.0





Justice Breyer makes a strong bid for the most insufferable take, but still a runner-up to Manchin https://t.co/lH4ksaNPoZ 1622226387.0





I'm tempted to say to amateur political analyst Stephen Breyer that he "shouldn't quit his day job," as the adage g… https://t.co/bwlWSarHEw 1622222292.0





Breyer’s like that relative we all had who’d be like, “Why don’t you just walk into this business and say, ‘Hello,… https://t.co/PtI180b5cL 1622226104.0





Justice Breyer with a fool-proof, genius plan for how to work with Republicans. Hell yeah, excited to try this. https://t.co/NN0mDEwIe5 1622226894.0





I just cannot get over the fact he said this today...as they were filibustering. ???? 1622225212.0

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/justice-breyer/