Category: World Hits: 4
Justice Stephen Breyer, who has faced calls to retire, was harshly ridiculed on Friday for comments he made while teaching a class at the National Constitution Center.
Steven Mazie, a Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist, noted Breyer's views on working with Republicans.
"If you need Republican support, talk to them. 'My friend, what do you think?' Get them talking and they'll eventua… https://t.co/60TojCrm93
Breyer was blasted for being "delusional" about Republicans.
Breyer: “My friend, what do you think?” Republican: “I’m so glad you asked. The world is ruled by a pedophilic cab… https://t.co/beFhNJIkm2
Stephen Breyer said this on the same day Republicans filibustered an investigation into a white terrorist attack on… https://t.co/ZjrKnFonEr
these people are not equipped to live in the modern world. but it doesn't matter; they don't have to, only we do https://t.co/i9QtR9zmFM
It appears Stephen Breyer is suffering from pundit brain syndrome. https://t.co/smiA1I9vT0
"If you need to work with Republicans, just talk to them!" https://t.co/L4B19IC1va
Breyer might’ve turned on the TV real quick before saying this. https://t.co/ixrzHaQdsP
I mean, just put me out of my misery. https://t.co/YnsIVED9ll
Justice Breyer makes a strong bid for the most insufferable take, but still a runner-up to Manchin https://t.co/lH4ksaNPoZ
I'm tempted to say to amateur political analyst Stephen Breyer that he "shouldn't quit his day job," as the adage g… https://t.co/bwlWSarHEw
Breyer’s like that relative we all had who’d be like, “Why don’t you just walk into this business and say, ‘Hello,… https://t.co/PtI180b5cL
Justice Breyer with a fool-proof, genius plan for how to work with Republicans. Hell yeah, excited to try this. https://t.co/NN0mDEwIe5
I just cannot get over the fact he said this today...as they were filibustering. ????