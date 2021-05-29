COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops in Cameroon: Health Minister

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 02:10 Hits: 10

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Cameroon has been falling as the vaccination campaign goes on, Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda said.

"We have noticed for a few weeks now a considerable drop in the level of transmission of the virus in Cameroon," Manaouda told reporters on Thursday in the capital, Yaounde, after a cabinet meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in schools.

Leading by example!

The Representative of the Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative @UNFPACameroon Madam Siti Batoul @SitiBOussein receive vaccination this evening, during the launch ceremony of #COVID19Vaccine campaign at the Primature. pic.twitter.com/AzmR5Zf7gO April 21, 2021

"The positivity rate has dropped from 24 percent to 7 percent. From every indication, this second wave of the virus is getting over, but we must remain vigilant," he said.

The minister attributed the falling positivity rate to an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign and residents' adherence to health guidelines such as keeping social distance and wearing face masks.

The national vaccination campaign was launched on April 12, shortly after Cameroon received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government.

