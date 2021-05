Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 07:41 Hits: 11

A season marked by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shockwaves of the failed attempt to create a breakaway Super League reaches its climax on Saturday, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea clash in an all-English Champions League final in Porto.

