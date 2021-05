Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 03:08 Hits: 11

A constitutional court in Mali has decided to make Assimi Goita the country's new interim president. Goita led a military coup earlier this week while serving as the interim vice president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mali-vice-president-named-interim-leader-in-coup-within-a-coup/a-57710200?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf