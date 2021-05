Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 05:38 Hits: 10

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated a large mosque in Istanbul's landmark square after decades of court battles and public debate over building a large religious symbol in the heart of the city.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-erdogan-opens-taksim-square-mosque/a-57710338?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf