Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 19:21 Hits: 5

Vaccine 'well tolerated' in adolescents and there were no 'major concerns' over side effects, EU drug watchdog says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/28/eu-regulator-approves-pfizers-covid-vaccine-for-ages-12-15