Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:01 Hits: 4

Thousands of people are camped out in the ruins of largely abandoned Bosnian villages ravaged by war in the 1990s. From there, they try to cross the border into EU member Croatia. Many of them are Afghans who, despite being turned back dozens of times, are determined to keep trying.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghanistan-bosnia-migrants/31278859.html