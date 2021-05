Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 21:19 Hits: 8

QUITO (Reuters) - Newly-installed Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso's pick to be the oil-producing country's next energy and mines minister withdrew from consideration on Friday, a week after resigning from the board of directors of a mining company. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/29/ecuador-energy-minister-nominee-withdraws-after-leaving-miner039s-board