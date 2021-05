Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 00:53 Hits: 0

The "Zhurong" rover was transported to Mars on the Tianwen-1 orbiter, which reached the Red Planet in February. China is now the second country after the US to successfully land a spacecraft on Mars.

