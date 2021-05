Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:22 Hits: 1

Tensions between the Indian government and social media giants have been escalating with both sides strongly disagreeing over new rules for digital content.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-are-twitter-and-whatsapp-miffed-with-indian-authorities/a-57702394?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf