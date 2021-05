Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

Scientists in Germany believe they may have worked out a way to prevent vector-based vaccines from causing rare blood clots.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-german-scientists-may-know-how-to-prevent-vaccine-blood-clots/a-57704214?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf