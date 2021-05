Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:43 Hits: 4

Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, is in South Africa as part of an initiative to assist vaccine production on the continent. But improving manufacuting capacity is still set to be a long journey.

