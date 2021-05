Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 06:04 Hits: 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised closer ties between Russia and Belarus during talks with strongman Alexander Lukashenko, a day after the UN civil aviation agency announced it would investigate Sunday's diversion of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of a journalist on board.

