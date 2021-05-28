The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jerusalem tensions: More Palestinian families face evictions

Jerusalem tensions: More Palestinian families face evictions After clashes over the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, another battle for homes in occupied East Jerusalem is threatening to boil over. In Batn al-Hawa, an area just south of Jerusalem’s Old City, eighty-six Palestinian families face eviction from homes they’ve lived in for decades. Jewish settler groups say that Jews owned the land long before the formation of the state of Israel. FRANCE 24’s reporters went to meet some of the people living there.

