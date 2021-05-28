Iraq’s ‘hero’ tuk-tuk drivers banned from joining anti-government protests

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:17 Hits: 1

Iraq’s tuk-tuk taxis have long been a symbol of the anti-government demonstrations gripping the country since October 25, 2019. The tuk-tuks regularly enter protest sites to evacuate injured people, but the Iraqi government is cracking down on their involvement. Banned from driving in certain cities and targetted by random police checks, tuk-tuk drivers say that they’re being unfairly targeted by the authorities.

