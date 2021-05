Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:10 Hits: 4

The name of Codogno may not sound familiar, but the town in the northern Italian region of Lombardy was the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe. The first coronavirus cases were detected there at the start of February 2020. A little over a year later, our correspondents returned to Codogno to take stock of how the town is faring.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20210528-covid-19-in-europe-codogno-the-italian-town-where-it-all-began