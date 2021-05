Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:24 Hits: 4

The EU’s drug watchdog on Friday approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.

