Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 11:52 Hits: 1

The maiden voyage of a new British aircraft carrier will seek to show allies that post-Brexit Britain is ready to defend Western interests and eager to see China respect international rules, the vessel's commander said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/britain-battleship-aircraft-carrier-nato-china-military-14905062