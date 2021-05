Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:49 Hits: 4

Israel is allowing international aid into Gaza after an 11-day war with Hamas. It wants aid to help Gazans, not Hamas, lest it rearms to fight again.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0528/Israel-s-goal-A-rebuilt-Gaza-without-a-rearmed-Hamas?icid=rss