Getting pregnant after 35: US research says reproductive years now extend to 37

Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

So is the age of 35 really a fertility cliff? New American research is saying no. Annette Young talks to Cambridge University researcher and author Dr Lucy van de Wiel on what this means and also how egg-freezing is becoming a growth industry. We also look at how French women who are not in a relationship with a man are forced to seek IVF treatment outside of the country. Plus an exhibition at the Paris Pompidou Centre celebrates women artists in the abstract art movement.

