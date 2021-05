Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 09:42 Hits: 9

KUALA TERENGGANU (Bernama): The carcass of a female green turtle with slash marks was found floating in waters off Pulau Kapas, believed to have been killed by an irresponsible party who stole its eggs. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/28/carcass-of-green-turtle-believed-killed-for-its-eggs-found-in-pulau-kapas