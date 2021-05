Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 09:47 Hits: 8

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Washington's decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries. Read full story

