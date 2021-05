Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 09:14 Hits: 9

BRUSSELS: Belgium on Friday (May 28) said that it will recall its ambassador to South Korea after the envoy's wife was accused of assaulting two boutique employees in an incident that went viral. Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes ordered Ambassador Peter Lescouhier to end his mission this ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belgium-recalls-envoy-south-korea-after-wife-xiang-xueqiu-14904344